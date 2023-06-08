Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Trimmed by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 897,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

