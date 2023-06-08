Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $31.00 at HSBC

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluence Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

