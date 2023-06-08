Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($223.77) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($166.58) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($187.72) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($174.04) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £142.27 ($176.86).

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

LON FLTR opened at £155 ($192.69) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($91.25) and a 12 month high of £168.32 ($209.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8,959.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is £136.90.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £156.07 ($194.02) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($983,683.37). Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

