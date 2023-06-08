Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.03

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 524355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,551,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,155.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,295,849 shares of company stock worth $127,609,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.