Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.77. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 2,342 shares trading hands.

Foraco International Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$168.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.48.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

