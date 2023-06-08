Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. 503,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 298,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Forge Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $76,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,065,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.