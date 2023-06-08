Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Decreased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.0% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

