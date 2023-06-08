Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 768,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 728,418 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $29.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 153.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.