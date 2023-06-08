Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of FTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 99,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,972. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.15.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
