Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 99,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,972. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 678,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

