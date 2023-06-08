Franklin Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 2,512,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,707. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

