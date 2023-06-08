Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,662 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Haleon by 1,052.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon Profile

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.