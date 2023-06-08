Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,684,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 410,806 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

