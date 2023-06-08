Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

