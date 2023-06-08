Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,631,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 133,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 482,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

