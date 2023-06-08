Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 854,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 99,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,050,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,896,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

