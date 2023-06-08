Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 308 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.23 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

