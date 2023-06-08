Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Trading Down 45.9%

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares fell 45.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 479,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 53,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Freshlocal Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshlocal Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshlocal Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.