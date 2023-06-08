FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Up 5.3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.40. 1,179,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,075,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after buying an additional 169,577 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after buying an additional 2,648,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,302,000 after buying an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.