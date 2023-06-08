FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $63,969.92 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $63,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,054.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 27,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,926. The company has a market cap of $184.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

