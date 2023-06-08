Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

KHC opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

