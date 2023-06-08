Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 13,845 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,130.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

