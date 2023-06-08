Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.93 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

FOXA opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

