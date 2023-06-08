Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.9 %

NOW stock opened at $528.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $563.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

