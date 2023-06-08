Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.55 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.