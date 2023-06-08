Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $669.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

