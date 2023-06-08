Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $243.32 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -477.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

