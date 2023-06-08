Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $86,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 188,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

