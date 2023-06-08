Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 195,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

