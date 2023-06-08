Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 300 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.54.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $148.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.60, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

