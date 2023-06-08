Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,070 shares of company stock worth $2,737,912 in the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.