Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.74 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.