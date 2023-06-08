Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 3.7 %

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,426.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,492.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,881.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,275.86 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

