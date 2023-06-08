Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.84 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $134.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

