Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,457 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of ONE Gas worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $86,907,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $83.58 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.