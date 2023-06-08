Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,611 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.54% of i3 Verticals worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 202.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 459,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 113,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

