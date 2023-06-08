Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,365 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.91% of Stoneridge worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stoneridge by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 2,626.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE SRI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

