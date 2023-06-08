Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,970 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $535.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

