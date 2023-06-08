Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $3.59 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after buying an additional 147,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

