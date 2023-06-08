GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.20. The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $20.30. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 5,734,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Stock Down 18.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GameStop by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 93,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 363.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 216.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

