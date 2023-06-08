GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.20. The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $20.30. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 5,734,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GameStop by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 93,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 363.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 216.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Down 18.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.