Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Down 0.5%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.21). 11,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 63,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.21).

Gattaca Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,562.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.15.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

