Gendell Jeffrey L Buys 8,639 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises about 1.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.37. The company had a trading volume of 393,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,785. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.11.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

