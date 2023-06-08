Gendell Jeffrey L Decreases Stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. HMN Financial makes up about 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.07% of HMN Financial worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 3,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

