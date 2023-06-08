Gendell Jeffrey L Has $22.29 Million Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,199 shares during the period. Oil States International makes up approximately 2.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 4.68% of Oil States International worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIS remained flat at $7.31 on Thursday. 2,839,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.67 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

