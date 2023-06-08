Gendell Jeffrey L Invests $76.87 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 440,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,866,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 6.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $186.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,755,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,293,807. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

