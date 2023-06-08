Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 11,872 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 2.24% of First United worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in First United in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 26,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. First United Co. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

