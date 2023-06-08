Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 15,053 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Gendell Jeffrey L lowered its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.59% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRBS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 46.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 29,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses.

