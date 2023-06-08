Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Up 5.2%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 24,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 3,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 163 ($2.03) to GBX 162 ($2.01) in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.
Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.
