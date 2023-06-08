Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Issues Earnings Results

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Genius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Genius Group stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

