Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Genius Group Stock Performance

GNS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Genius Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Get Genius Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.