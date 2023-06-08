GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

